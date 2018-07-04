Cricket

Banned David Warner handed Winnipeg captaincy

Toronto, July 4: Banned Australia vice-captain David Warner has been named as skipper of Winnipeg Hawks.

Warner will take over from Dwayne Bravo for the remainder of inaugural Global T20 league after the West Indies all-rounder pulled out of the rest of the tournament.

The opening batsman has made only six runs in three innings for the Hawks in his comeback.

Warner was banned from international and domestic cricket for a year in March for his part in a ball-tampering scandal during Australia's Test series defeat in South Africa.

The 31-year-old will also not be considered for future Australia leadership roles as part of his punishment.

Source: OPTA

Pakistan won by 7 wickets
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
