DC IPL 2021 Time Table: Delhi Capitals Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Delhi Capitals were the runner-ups of the IPL 2020 after the Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to the defending champions Mumbai Indians in a rather one-sided contest in the final. Apart from the forgettable show in the final, Delhi Capitals had an impressive run in the IPL 2020 and always looked in contention for the trophy.

Under coach Ricky Ponting's watch, the Delhi-based franchise has done consistently well over the last couple of seasons and the fans would be hoping for another spectacular show in the upcoming edition from the Iyer and his band.

The IPL Governing council on Sunday (March 7) announced the schedule for the fourteenth edition of the IPL and confirmed the domestic tournament will be held at home.

The T20 extravaganza returns home after nearly two years and will be held in only six cities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich league featuring 8 teams will be played with no home advantage as the event will be held across only six cities, including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The season will get underway on April 9 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Delhi Capitals bought a few big names in the international circuit during the IPL 2021 Auction last month. The Delhi-based franchise bought stars like Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, and Umesh Yadav ahead of the upcoming season and made their squad stronger.

Here is the full schedule of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021:

Dates Matches Venue Time (in IST) April 10 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 7.30 PM April 15 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 7:30 PM April 18 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM April 20 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM April 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 7:30 PM April 27 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahmedabad 7:30 PM April 29 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 02 Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 7:30 PM May 08 Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 3.30 PM May 11 Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Kolkata 7.30 PM May 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals Kolkata 7.30 PM May 17 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 3.30 PM May 21 Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings Kolkata 7.30 PM May 23 Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals Kolkata 3.30 PM