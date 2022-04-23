DC vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

Chasing a big total, Delhi Capitals didn't get the start they wanted but some clean hitting from the middle-order batters, including captain Rishabh Pant, and Rovman Powell's cameo of 35 off 15 deliveries brought them tantalisingly close to winning the game. However, in the end, it was too much to ask from Powell despite hitting three back-to-back maximums in the last over and they were restricted to 207/8.

Rajasthan Royals' star opener Jos Buttler stole the show with his imperious batting performance as he notched up his third century of the season and second consecutive ton.

Here is the full list of awards, the man of the match, post-match presentation and comments from the DC vs RR match.

Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Sanju Samson (RR) - Strike Rate: 242.11

Game Changer: Jos Buttler (RR) - 169 fantasy points

Let's Crack It 6s: Jos Buttler (RR) - 9 sixes

Power Player: David Warner (DC) - 28 off 14

Most Valuable Asset: Jos Buttler (RR)

Fastest Delivery: Prasidh Krishna (RR, 147.3 kmph)

On the go 4s: Jos Buttler (RR, 9 fours)

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler (RR)

Rishabh Pant, Losing captain: I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end, Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control. Yes, disappointed but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone on the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball. Obviously, it wasn't right (sending Pravin Amre onto the field) but what happened with us is also not right, it happened in the heat of the moment. It was the fault of both sides and it is disappointing as we have seen some good umpiring in the tournament. It is disappointing to go so close especially when the other team has scored 200+. I think we could have bowled much better. I can tell the guys to keep their chin up and prepare for the next one.

Sanju Samson, Winning captain: It was a full-toss and the batsman wanted a no-ball, but the umpire didn't give it. We wanted to be around him (McCoy) and wanted to put a smile on his face. Not easy for a bowler after conceding three sixes. We wanted to change the plan so we took our time, to give the bowler a breather. The last game was a tough one, and this game too, with Powell hitting those sixes. It's important to stay calm and trust your teammates. You need to back yourself. Can't say anything about the toss. Losing toss is working, so we'll like to stick to that. Don't think there was much dew, but the bowlers are experienced enough to bowl in these conditions. Ashwin and Chahal have been bowling well, touch wood we continue to do it. It is normal to drop catches, even I dropped one in the last match. I told the players how to recover from that in the team meeting. He (Buttler) has been playing well, and that's a crucial part of this format. DDP is a smart cricketer and there's a lot more to come from him.

Jos Buttler, Player of the Match: Was a special knock, enjoyed it. I love this stadium, it was a fantastic atmosphere, my first IPL was here with the Mumbai Indians. I am enjoying the best form of my life, I need to continue with this form all the way through. The ball swung in the first over and it was a bit tricky. You need to soak up that pressure and come through it. Once you get through it, the confidence comes back. We have managed to build such good partnerships, Devdutt played well from the other end, and we decided to attack and put the pressure back on Delhi. The wickets may change, there are going to be used wickets with only four grounds in the tournament. There wasn't any dew tonight, the teams might favour batting first if the conditions are different. Everyone will need to adapt as the tournament goes on.