De Kock, Amla hammer tons as SA brush aside Bangladesh in record breaking chase

Kimberly, October 15: South Africa made a record breaking chase, thanks to bullying hundreds by openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla, to beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first one-day international at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Sunday (October 15).

Batting first, Bangladesh made a competitive 278 for seven in 50 overs, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's 116-ball 110 (11x4, 2x6).

Bangladesh vs South Africa 2017 1st ODI Score, Commentary

Pacer Kagiso Rabada was the most successful bowler for the hosts grabbing four wickets conceding 43 runs from his full quota of overs.

But the total proved vastly inadequate as openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla constructed a stand worth 282 in just 42.5 overs.

De Kock made an unbeaten 168 off just 145 balls hammering 21 fours and two sixes.

Amla stroked his way to a 112-ball 110 that contained eight fours as Bangladesh were ruthlessly pushed aside.

In the process, De Kock and Amla set the record of highest run chase without losing a wicket.