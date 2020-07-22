Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

De Villiers was in line to make comeback with T20 World Cup: de Kock

By Pti

New Delhi, July 22: South Africa's captain in the shortest format, Quinton de Kock, has said AB de Villiers could have come out of international retirement for the 2020 T20 World Cup, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled in Australia in October-November. De Villiers retired in 2018 but speculations over his return refuse to die down.

"He was definitely in line. If fit, I would have loved to have AB de Villiers," de Kock said on Star Sports.

"I think any team would have loved to have AB de Villiers in their team. While we were pushing for him, now we will have to see when the T20 World Cup is going to happen now."

During the Big Bash in January, de Villiers had himself confirmed that he was considering making a comeback. "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality, I would love to," de Villers had said after making his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat.

"I've been talking to Bouch, Graeme Smith and Faf back home. We are all keen to make it happen, it's a long way away still and plenty can happen - there's the IPL coming, I've still got to be in form at that time. I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping everything will work out.”

More QUINTON DE KOCK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,192,915 | World - 15,084,877
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue