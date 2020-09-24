Tendulkar pays tribute to Dean Jones as Langer remembers 'legend of world cricket'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said Jones suffered a heart attack in Mumbai, where he was working as a commentator on the Indian Premier League.

World Cup winner Jones was considered a pioneer in ODI cricket with his attacking approach at the crease, scoring 6,068 runs at an average of 44.61 in 164 matches.

The Victorian also scored 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 in 52 Tests and went on to forge a successful career as a commentator and coach after his playing days came to an end.

Tributes poured in for Jones after it was announced he had died suddenly.

India great Tendulkar tweeted: "Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away. A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones."

Brian Lara, the former West Indies superstar, added: "I love you too Dean Jones!! You have been a joy and absolute pleasure to work with @StarSportsIndia The world has has lost a real legend and lover of our great game, Cricket. You will be dearly missed by many. RIP my brother. My sincere condolences to the Jones family."

Australia head coach Langer expressed great sadness over Jones' death.

"What a great player and a great bloke. We are shocked and very sad to hear of his passing," Langer said.

"Deano was a true legend of Australian sport and world cricket, one of the great players and personalities in a golden time for the game. His role in the team's World Cup win in 1987 and the 1989 Ashes under AB [Allan Border] were a huge turning point for Australian cricket.

"His double century [against India] in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time.

"We can only hope to make Australians as proud of our team as they were of Deano, he will be missed by the game and millions of people around the world. Our love to Jane [his wife] and the girls."

Darren Lehmann, the former Australia batsman and head coach, tweeted: "Dean Jones will be missed, he taught me so much on and off the ground, I and all of the cricketing world will miss him. Our thoughts are with Jane and the family at this time, lots of love from the lehmanns xx"

Australia's current limited-overs captain Aaron Finch tweeted: "Still in shock hearing the news of Deano's passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game."

Kevin Pietersen, the ex-England batsman, posted on social media: "Gutted! Shattered! #RIPDeano."

Former England spinner Graeme Swann, now working as a commentator, added: "I can’t put into words how numb and shocked I am that Dean Jones isn’t sat next to me today making me laugh with his endless anecdotes and Aussie banter. He was a boyhood hero of mine, an icon of the game and a good friend. RIP Deano."

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan posted: "Absolutely Shocked and deeply sad to hear about the sudden demise of @ProfDeano. My condolences to his friends and family. You will be missed #RIP."