Deepak Chahar gains big in the latest ICC T20 rankings, moves up 88 slots to 42nd

As per the ICC release, Dawid Malan, whose tally of 458 runs is more than anyone else after their first nine matches, has moved to No 3 on the batting rankings, while Australia captain Aaron Finch has moved up two spots to the second position in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings. The list is led by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

The latest update includes the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, the series between Australia and Pakistan, between New Zealand and England, as well as the one between India and Bangladesh.

England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill have also made notable movements to take joint ninth place while Jonny Bairstow has reached a career-best 498 rating points and is in the top 40 for the first time.

Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Naim's 143 runs in three matches see him at joint-38th position along with Bairstow, one slot behind Tony Ura, the top-ranked Papua New Guinea batsman. Other batsmen to advance include Calum MacLeod of Scotland (up five places to 44th), Muhammad Usman of the United Arab Emirates (up 18 places to 45th) and Oman opener Jatinder Singh (up 54 places to 46th).

In the bowling side of the rankings, Ashton Agar's fine performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan have seen him move up 57 places to ninth while Scotland's Mark Watt's successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 sees him advance 13 places to 15th.

In the all-rounders' table, Glenn Maxwell's continued absence has enabled Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to move above him to take the top spot for the first time, while Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood has moved up from 11th to sixth.

In the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan continue at the top with 270 points but Australia are only one point behind them after winning their three-match series 2-0. England, South Africa and India occupy the next three positions and are within five points of each other as teams gear up for next year's World T20 in Australia.