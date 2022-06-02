India pacer Deepak Chahar gets married to girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj; CSK captain MS Dhoni gives wedding a miss

The Grand Wedding

Deepak Chahar - who missed the just-concluded IPL 2022 due to an injury - took to his Instagram handle to share an image of his wedding with Jaya Bhardwaj and made the announcement.

Chahar captioned the image, "When I met you first time I felt that you are the one ☝️ and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this 🤗. One of the best moment of my life 😊. Everyone pls give your blessings to us 🙏😊."

Designer dresses for the bride and groom

India's celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra designed the dresses for the bride and the bridegroom. The couple dazzled in the traditional attire which gave them a royal and regal look.

Friends and relatives at the wedding

Deepak's cousin Rahul Chahar - who is also an India cricketer - was amongst the family members present at the venue for the grand marriage ceremony. Rahul Chahar - who played for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 - was spotted with his newly-wedded wife Ishani Johar at the wedding along with the parents and family members of the bride and groom.

Deepak-Jaya dancing

The groom was also seen dancing during the wedding procession as made his way to the venue on a horse chariot. It was proper 'Band-Baja Baarat' as one sees in North India.

The couple was also seen grooving during their 'Mehandi and Sangeet' ceremony prior to the wedding.

Notable absentees: MS Dhoni, India cricketers

Deepak's skipper in the IPL i.e. MS Dhoni was a notable absentee from the wedding as the former India cricketer attended an even in Tamil Nadu.

The legendary Indian cricketer attended the silver jubilee function of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association and interacted with budding cricketers. Dhoni was recently in action during the IPL 2022 when his team CSK failed to make it to the playoffs.

Other Indian cricketers - who got relieved from the biosecure bubble after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 - also gave the wedding a miss. They might attend the wedding reception in New Delhi before joining the Indian camp in the national capital for the South Africa series.

The proposal

Earlier last year during the IPL 2021, Deepak Chahar proposed to Jaya Bhardwaj in a romantic fashion after his team's last league match at Dubai International Stadium.

The right-arm pacer proposed to his lady love in front of thousands of spectators at the stadium and millions watched it live on their television and mobile phone screens.

The Rajasthan quick went on his knees to ask his girlfriend to marry him and he even came prepared with a ring in his hands.