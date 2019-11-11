Deepak Chahar's inspiring story: From getting rejected by Greg Chappell, nurtured by MS Dhoni & making it to Team India

27-year-old Chahar showed great skills and control as he bowled exceedingly well in the heavy dew conditions and demolished the Bangladesh-batting line-up.

The Chennai Super Kings' strike pacer later revealed that his experience of bowling in humid conditions in Chennai helped him counter the dew factor. In the last two seasons for the IPL franchise, he has emerged as the strike pacer for the CSK.

Greg Chappell was Rajasthan Cricket Association Academy Director and in 2008 he didn’t select Deepak Chahar even in the Final 50 for the state. Chappell felt Deepak didn’t have it in him to play competitive cricket. That rejection changed Deepak’s life for better. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 10, 2019

The Rajasthan cricketer, however, has come a long way in the last 10 years. In 2008, the cricketer was rejected by the then Rajasthan Cricket Association Academy director, Greg Chappell, as he didn't have it in him to be an international cricketer. The initial snub from Chappell encouraged Chahar to do well in the domestic circuit and gradually made rapid strides.

While talking about the lessons he got from that episode, Chahar was quoted by Cricbuzz in 2015 as saying, "With the benefit of hindsight, I think it was good that I was sent back home because thereafter I worked really hard and within two years I was playing the Ranji Trophy for Rajasthan. You can say that Greg Chappell's comments brought out the best in me. I changed my fitness regime, worked on my bowling action, increased my pace and now my fastest ball is around 140 kph."

Later in the year 2017, Chahar didn't get chance to play for Rising Pune Supergiants but received a word of praise from veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who suggested him to be ready to play for Chennai Super Kings in the next season. In the next year, Chahar was purchased by CSK for Rs 80 lakh.

In 2018 season, Chahar picked up 10 wickets for CSK and in 2019 IPL season he grabbed 22 wickets and eventually made it to the national side. Chahar prospered in CSK under the watchful eyes of coach Stephen Fleming and captain MS Dhoni - who at times showed his anger towards the bowler for committing mistakes on the pitch. Those harsh words helped him improve further.

During the IPL, a video of Chahar getting lashed out by Dhoni went viral but he later revealed, it was for the right reasons.

"Obviously he was angry, as a captain I would have also got angry in such a situation, bowling two beamers you know. They needed 39 runs, suddenly they needed 31 runs. He was angry with the selection of the delivery. The ball was wet and my judgment was not right," Chahar had said when asked about the incident.