Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19 outbreak, full squad under isolation, cancel trip to Pune

Mumbai, April 18: Delhi Capitals on Monday (April 18) cancelled their trip to Pune for the next round of IPL 2022 match after the team was hit by Covid-19 outbreak and the players and support staff have been asked to quarantine in their respective rooms.
A Delhi Capitals source said a doorstep Covid-19 tests will be conducted on players on Monday (April 18) and Tuesday (April 19) after which the due course of action will be decided.
The Capitals are drawn to play Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday (April 20) and the BCCI officials are in tocuh with the DC management.
It may be recalled that Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for Covid and is under isolation currently.
Apart from Farhart, a player has also been now tested positive after Rapid Antigen Test and he will now undergo a RT-PCR test to confirm the result.
More to follow
