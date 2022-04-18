Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19 outbreak, full squad under isolation, cancel trip to Pune

A Delhi Capitals source said a doorstep Covid-19 tests will be conducted on players on Monday (April 18) and Tuesday (April 19) after which the due course of action will be decided.

The Capitals are drawn to play Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday (April 20) and the BCCI officials are in tocuh with the DC management.

It may be recalled that Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for Covid and is under isolation currently.

Apart from Farhart, a player has also been now tested positive after Rapid Antigen Test and he will now undergo a RT-PCR test to confirm the result.

