Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19 outbreak, full squad under isolation, cancel trip to Pune

By
Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19 outbreak (Image for representation)
Delhi Capitals hit by Covid-19 outbreak (Image for representation)

Mumbai, April 18: Delhi Capitals on Monday (April 18) cancelled their trip to Pune for the next round of IPL 2022 match after the team was hit by Covid-19 outbreak and the players and support staff have been asked to quarantine in their respective rooms.

A Delhi Capitals source said a doorstep Covid-19 tests will be conducted on players on Monday (April 18) and Tuesday (April 19) after which the due course of action will be decided.

The Capitals are drawn to play Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday (April 20) and the BCCI officials are in tocuh with the DC management.

It may be recalled that Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for Covid and is under isolation currently.

Apart from Farhart, a player has also been now tested positive after Rapid Antigen Test and he will now undergo a RT-PCR test to confirm the result.

More to follow

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | Will Arjun make his debut?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 30 April 18 2022, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Kolkata
Predict Now
Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 18, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments