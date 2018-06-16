Smith makes fifty on rain-hit second day

Amid three rain delays that meant only 42.3 overs were bowled, the Windies reached stumps at 118-2 to trail Sri Lanka by 135 runs and keep a strong position heading into a third day that will start early.

Smith and Kraigg Brathwaite (22) put on 59 for the first wicket until the latter was caught behind off Kasun Rajitha (1-25) for his maiden Test scalp.

The left-handed Smith remained immovable despite rain frequently forcing the players from the field, making 53 not out with a quartet of fours and one maximum.

The Windies lost Kieran Powell to Lahiru Kumara (1-48) for 27, with Shai Hope unbeaten on two alongside Smith in the middle.