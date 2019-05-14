Cricket

Dhoni goes wrong at times, but we don't tell him: Kuldeep

By
Dhoni goes wrong at times, but we dont tell him: Kuldeep Yadav says in jest
Dhoni goes wrong at times, but we don't tell him: Kuldeep Yadav says in jest

Mumbai, May 14: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered as one of the most shrewd brains of modern day cricket, but at the end of the day he is also a human being and the veteran stumper too sometimes goes wrong with his tips, said India wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep made the remarks in jest when asked whether he, in any point of time in his career, had questioned the former India World Cup-winning captain about his tips.

"There are a lot of times he (Dhoni) goes wrong but then you can't say that to him," Kuldeep said at the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards. Kuldeep, however, said Dhoni is someone who puts forward his views in between overs only when he feels it is required.

"Zyada baat nahi karte woh (he doesn't speak much). He speaks only between overs if he thinks he needs to point out something," added Kuldeep.

Dhoni was the skipper of the Indian team that won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and then led the side to the ODI World Cup title in 2011. Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014 and then gave up ODI and T20 captaincy in 2017. He now plays only as a player under Virat Kohli's captaincy for India.

The 37-year-old has only retained his captaincy for the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
