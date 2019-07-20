Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dhoni opts out of West Indies tour; to serve territorial army for two months

By
Dhoni opts out of West Indies tour; to serve territorial army
Dhoni opts out of West Indies tour; to serve territorial army

New Delhi, July 20: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday made himself "unavailable" for the Indian team's tour of West Indies as speculations raged on about his future.

An Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, it is learnt that Dhoni will be spending the better part of the next two months with his regiment.

A top BCCI official confirmed the development as per a PTI report. "Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies as he will be spending two months with his paramilitary regiment," the official said.

Dhoni, 38, has intimated his decision to the BCCI prior to the selection committee meeting on Sunday.

With Dhoni pulling out of the tour, Rishabh Pant is expected to be the first wicketkeeper in all three formats while Wriddhiman Saha will be Pant's understudy in the Tests.

Dhoni's fortunes have dwindled since the 2015 World Cup. 2016 and 2018 were the worst years for him in terms of run-scoring - he aggregated just 278 runs from 10 innings in 2016 (average of 27.8) and 275 runs from 13 in 2018 (average of 25).

Although he bounced back and averaged 60.61 in 2017 and again has an average of 60 in 2019, it is his strike rate, which has been a huge cause of concern in the last 4 years. It hasn't crossed 85 in any calendar year in this period and fell to a shocking 71.42 in 2018.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dhoni to serve army, skips Windies tour
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
Read in Telugu: విండిస్ పర్యటనకు ధోని దూరం: రెండు నెలలు క్రికెట్‌కు సెలవు

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue