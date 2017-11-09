Dhoni puts on his dancing shoes for Sakshi!

Bengaluru, November 9: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is adored around the globe for his skills on the field and coolness off it. Here's a reason why 'Mahi' is a fun man to be around.

Watch this video of Dhoni dancing for his wife Sakshi and you will know the simplicity and loveable nature of the man.

Dhoni was dancing to the number 'Jhak maar ke' from Desi Boyz. The film, released in 2012, directed by Rohit Dhawan had Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padkuone and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles.

once while we were shooting we found ourselves in @TheJohnAbraham 's van so i and @SaakshiSRawat directed @msdhoni to make a video for him.

Warning: THIS IS THE CUTEST THING YOU WILL SEE FOR A DECADE! #MSDhoni #YouRock

Enjoy #MSD fans .. so much love! pic.twitter.com/UDNf4DZ5Ta — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) November 8, 2017

Sakshi could not hide her laughter seeing Dhoni making the dance moves but the Jharkhand man did a great job with his steps.

Surely, Dhoni can look forward to some Bollywood time once he finishes his cricketing career.