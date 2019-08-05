Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dhoni seen playing volleyball with Territorial Army battalion

By Pti
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi, August 5: India's two-time World Cup winning cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday (August 4) seen playing volleyball with his battalion in the Territorial Army.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket to serve his battalion, beginning his stint in uniform on July 31 and is expected to undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty.

The video was circulated on social media.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

He is not a part of India's squad in the ongoing limited overs series against West Indies.

The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: ms dhoni army india volleyball cricket
Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue