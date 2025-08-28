I Have Only One Dream Left...: Ignored For Asia Cup 2025, Mohammed Shami Looks To Fulfill Unfinished Business

Cricket Dhruv Jurel’s Groin Injury, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s Flu Force Central and East Zone Captains Out of Duleep Trophy First Round By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:50 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 25: Central Zone skipper Dhruv Jurel and East Zone captain Abhimanyu Easwaran are missing from action in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2025. Both players, who were expected to lead their respective sides in the prestigious domestic tournament, have been ruled out due to fitness concerns.

Jurel, who has been earmarked as one of India's bright wicketkeeper-batting prospects, is recovering from a groin niggle. His absence has come as a big blow for Central Zone, which is currently up against North East Zone. Easwaran, meanwhile, was forced to sit out after developing flu symptoms on the morning of the match.

According to a report by TimesofIndia.com, the BCCI selectors have advised Jurel to skip the opening fixture as a precautionary measure. The 23-year-old is also among the standbys for India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, and with four Test matches lined up at home following the tournament - and uncertainty still surrounding Rishabh Pant's fitness - the management has decided not to take any risks.

Jurel, son of a Kargil war hero who chose cricket over the Army, has been on a steady rise in Indian cricket and is seen as a future red-ball contender. The wicketkeeper-batter from Uttar Pradesh was part of the Indian Test team which levelled the 5-match series against England last month.

His absence, however, has opened the door for Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar to captain the Central Zone. Patidar recently led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title in 18 years, in IPL 2025.

For East Zone, Easwaran's unavailability is another unfortunate twist in his career. Despite being part of the Indian squad on multiple tours, the Bengal batter is still awaiting his international debut.

Having spent the entire England series on the bench, he was keen to get valuable time in the middle. Instead, Riyan Parag has stepped up as captain. The young Assam all-rounder, who earlier captained Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, will now be tasked with leading East Zone's campaign in the competition.