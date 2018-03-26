Did Australia cheat during the Ashes too? Watch video!

Here’s Cameron Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket against England in January... pic.twitter.com/ju6W47PECc — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) March 24, 2018

Bancroft had also been caught by cameras during the Cape Town Test against South Africa while rubbing a foreign agent on the ball. Subsequently, Bancroft was levied 75% of his match fee by the ICC and the governing body also banned captain Steve Smith for a Test.

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland has landed in Johannesburg on Monday and the inquiry report of the probe into the ball tampering saga is expected to be out by Wednesday.

Bancroft, the youngest and the most inexperienced member of the Australia side, has been in the news since taking up the 'looking after' the ball duties from David Warner, the Australian vice-captain and a member of the leadership group.

There was no way the GOAT comedy cricketer was ever going to just let this one through to the keeper. pic.twitter.com/Xr27ZOk3vD — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) March 25, 2018

Though Warner used to this duty quite often in the past, the presence of ever-prying cameras forced him to first heavily bandage his fingers while on the field. And he wrote the names of his wife and daughter on it to make it look like as natural as possible.

But the danger of doing it once too often might have forced Warner to hand over the 'duties' to Bancroft - inexperienced at top flight cricket but a player who spent good years in first-class cricket.

The umpires in fact had checked with Bancroft the need to carry sugar in his pocket while standing on the field during the Ashes. The Australian opener said he preferred to have sugar to maintain energy while on the field than using artificial energy-boosting agents.

At that time, the on-field umpires were satisfied by his explanation and let him off. But with the Cape Town incident coming to light, this footage too might act against Bancroft.