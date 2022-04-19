Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dinesh Karthik’s confession leaves Virat Kohli in splits as RCB players take ‘never have I ever’ challenge

By

New Delhi, April 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik took Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis by surprise with a confession during a fun session organised by sports brand PUMA, the official kit partner of RCB.

The seasoned cricketer from Tamil Nadu, who has been in sublime form in the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL), admitted giving fashion advice to teammates during a 'never have I ever' challenge that made Kohli laugh out loud. Karthik, who is known for his wittiness and great sense of humour, was quick to add, "whether they [teammates] take it or not, that is another thing but I have tried."

An entertaining video, which was shared by PUMA on its social media platforms on Saturday, also featured other RCB players-Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Anuj Rawat.

The players were seen enjoying the challenge as fans were left in splits with funny admissions by their favourite cricketers. Speedster Siraj and Patel also revealed that they have eaten someone else's food in the dressing room.

Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four matches from six played so far this season.

Source: Media Release

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2022 | The Chahal thriller
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 31 April 19 2022, 07:30 PM
Lucknow
Bangalore
Predict Now
Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 13:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 19, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments