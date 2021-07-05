Dinesh Karthik controversy: Karthik apologises after sexist remark during commentary irks wife, mother and aud

The incident happened during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka that the former won to seal the series 2-0. The third ODI was a wash out on Sunday (July 4).

Karthik's sexist remark came on air when the Sky Sports showed a footage of an England batsman in the balcony doing batting practice using his teammates' bat.

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better," Karthik had said on air much to the chagrin of several audience.

However, the Indian wicketkeeper batsman apologised very soon. Karthik also revealed that he was scolded by his wife and mother for the remark. Karthik is married to India squash player Deepika Pallikkal.

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said while being on-air during the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

"I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again," he added.

Karthik's commentary during the WTC Final was a revelation as he never sounded a first-timer on air while handling the mike along with veterans like Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Holding, Kumar Sangakkara, Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton etc. Karthik is also on the commentary panel for the white ball series between England and Sri Lanka as neutral voice.