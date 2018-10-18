Cricket

Do you know the WAG company of Indian cricket? Check out here!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are lead couple of Indian WAG group
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are lead couple of Indian WAG group

Bengaluru, October 18: There have been contradicting reports about BCCI granting the request of India skipper Virat Kohli to allow more time for wives and girl friends (WAG) of cricketers while on tours away from home. As things stand now, no point of agreement has been reached on the issue.

But here MyKhel takes the chance to look who are the regular members of the WAG company who makes a presence on and off the field.

1. Anushka Sharma

The highly successful Bollywood star tied knots with Virat Kohli in December 2017. For obvious reasons, Anushka is the most visible member of the WAG group and make her presence felt in social media platforms too with her husband.

2. Ritika Sajdeh

Ritika worked as a sports manager before marrying Rohit Sharma and she continues her profession even after marrying the high profile cricketer. Rohit and Kunal, Ritika's brother, were friends in their Mumbai circle and that led to wedding and while cricketer Yuvraj Singh too is close to the Sajdeh family for many years.

3. Ayesha Mukherjee

Ayesha, who often wears a cap and sun glass to the stadium something of her trademark, married left-handed Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan in 2012. She is 12 years older than Dhawan and an amateur boxer by profession. Now, can u trace a connection with Dhawan's strong physique. Ayesha is from Bengal but is based in Australia and has two daughters from her first wedding. In 2014, Dhawan and Ayesha became parents to Zorawar.

4. Dipika Pallikkal

After his divorce with Nikita, wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik married India squash player Dipika in 2015. But Dipika rarely visits a cricket stadium unlike other WAGs but she keep posting her pictures with her hubby on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. In fact, Karthik has revealed that Dipika does not follow cricket much because she gets tensed watching him.

5. Mayanti Langer

Mayanti is, perhaps, one WAG who is more popular than her cricketer husband Stuart Binny. The India and Karnataka all-rounder, son of former India all-rounder Roger Binny, married Mayanti in 2012. She continues to be a busy host for various sports - cricket, football, Commonwealth Games and ISL.

6. Elli AvrRam

The Swedish Greek model is apparently dating all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The dating story got extra wind when she was spotted with Hardik during the wedding of his brother Krunal, Baroda and Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who also married model Pankhuri Sharma.

England won by 7 wickets
    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 13:46 [IST]
