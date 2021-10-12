Don't be a terrible person, RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell hits back at troll gangs

Sunil Narine stole the show with the ball and bat as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated RCB in the Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday.

Hours after the game, Maxwell thanked fans for their support but also lashed out on trolls for "spreading abuse".

"Great season by RCB, unfortunately, we fell well short of where we should be. Doesn't take away from an amazing season!! Some of the garbage that has been flowing on social media is absolutely disgusting! We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day," Maxwell wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!!! Please don't be like them!!!" he added.

Further hitting out on the trolls, the RCB batter said, "If you comment abuse on one of my teammates/ friends social media with negative/ abusive rubbish, you will be blocked by everyone. What is the point of being terrible person? There is no excuse."

Virat Kohli's captaincy era in the Indian Premier League came to an end on Monday after RCB suffered a 4 wicket loss against KKR in the Eliminator.

Kohli remains RCB loyalist

After suffering a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Kohli said he will continue to play for the Bengaluru-based franchise as long as he plays in the league.

Sunil Narine's four-wicket haul and 26-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"Their spinners dominated the game in the middle overs. They kept taking wickets there. We had a great start and probably should've tried to build on it. It was more about quality bowling instead of poor batting," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game.

"Outstanding bowling performance from us. It has been the hallmark this season. But tonight that big over in the middle deflated our chances. We fought till the last. But 15 runs left out there with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball.

Narine has always been a quality bowler and tonight once again showed why he is the most consistent wicket-takers in the IPL. Not just him, Shakib, Varun, and him all three bowled amazingly together. They created pressure together for our batters to not get their big shots," he added.

"I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. It's something I've tried to do in the India level as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field," said Kohli.

"It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). For me, loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL," he added.

KKR will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Sunil Narine returned with figures of 4-21 as Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 138/7.