Don’t compare Hardik Pandya with Kapil Dev: Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi, Oct 4: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya has bright prospects but felt it's too early to compare the latter with legendary Kapil Dev.

Pandya was named the man of the series in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia for his all-round show. The Baroda-lad was named the man of the match on two occasions in the series.

Pandya rose to the occasion whenever his team was caught in troubled waters and steered them through.

Ganguly, in an interview with India Today, said Pandya has the qualities to be a great player but it's too early to judge and compare him with someone like Kapil Dev.

"Hardik Pandya has the qualities to help this Indian team but don't compare him with Kapil Dev at the moment. Kapil Dev was an absolute champion. We will talk about it 10-15 years down the line once Pandya keeps playing that long.

"Let's enjoy his cricket, he is a good cricketer, he is a positive cricketer. He's a fighter and he has got heart when he plays cricket. That's what you look in a young cricketer. I wish him all the best, hopefully, he continues to do good work for Virat Kohli," said Ganguly.

Kapil, who led Team India to a historic win the 1983 World Cup, picked up 253 wickets from 225 ODIs and scored 3,783 runs at an incredible strike rate of 95. He has represented India in 131 Tests and scored 5248 runs and took 434 wickets.

Ganguly also believes Team India under the leadership of Kohli is a force to reckon with and they will be ruthless in the upcoming series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka as well.

"India completely dominated Sri Lanka and Australia. They have looked a far-far superior side in the batting and bowling departments. That has been the case for Indian cricket in the last one and a half years. Except for that blip in the Champions Trophy final, they have been a remarkable side. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will come next and I think India will be relentless again. They are far superior side than those two teams," added Ganguly.

Ganguly also praised veteran speedster Ashish Nehra's return to India's T20 squad for the series against Australia and hailed the left-arm pacer as an "exceptional T20 bowler".

"It's a good news for Indian cricket that they have picked the ability and not age. He is an exceptional T20 bowler. We saw him in last T20 World Cup. He is a left armer and he creates a different angle. I think he will come out with flying colours in this series as well," said Ganguly.

Ganguly, who is also hailed as one of the finest captains, is mighty impressed with the way Kohli led the Indian side in ODIs and Tests. He believes Kohli has what it takes to be one of India's great captains and the next 15 months are going to be very crucial for the Delhi dasher.

"Virat Kohli has got qualities of being one of India's great captains, there's no doubt about it. I think next 15 months will be important for him when India go to South Africa, England, Australia and the World Cup. I think he is in the right direction. He is preparing his team, he's picking players and giving opportunities. They will beat New Zealand and Sri Lanka, there's no doubt about it. India will be challenged when they go to South Africa but I feel this side has got the ability to do well there as well," he added further.