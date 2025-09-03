DP World ILT20 Season 4: Complete Schedule, Rest Days, Venues, Format, Timings in GST and IST

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 is set to commence on Tuesday, December 2. The opening match will feature a thrilling rematch between the defending champions, Dubai Capitals, and the Desert Vipers. This eagerly awaited fixture recalls last season's final where the Capitals clinched victory by four wickets in a nail-biting finish.
Fans can expect another intense battle as these two formidable teams face off again at the Dubai International Stadium. The first ball will be delivered at 6:30 pm local time (8:00 pm IST). This match promises to be a highlight of the tournament, setting an exciting tone for the rest of the season.
The tournament will feature a total of 34 matches across three venues. The Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, while Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11 games. Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be the venue for eight matches, ensuring widespread excitement across the region.
Following the opener, Sharjah Warriorz will play against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on December 3. This marks their first match of the season after reaching the playoffs for the first time in Season 3. On December 4, Gulf Giants will take on MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium.
The top four teams from the double-league round-robin stage will advance to the playoffs. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams, is scheduled for December 30 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator between Team 3 and Team 4 will occur on January 1 at Dubai International Stadium.
Qualifier 2, involving the loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator, is set for January 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The grand finale will take place on January 4 at Dubai International Stadium from 6:30 pm local time.
|Date
|Match
|Time (GST/IST)
|Venue
|Tue, 2 Dec
|Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers
|6:30 pm
|Dubai
|Wed, 3 Dec
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Sharjah
|Thu, 4 Dec
|Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Fri, 5 Dec
|Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Sharjah
|Sat, 6 Dec
|Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Sun, 7 Dec
|Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates
|2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm
|Sharjah
|Sun, 7 Dec
|Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Mon, 8 Dec
|Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Tue, 9 Dec
|MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Wed, 10 Dec
|Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Thu, 11 Dec
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Fri, 12 Dec
|Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Sat, 13 Dec
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Sun, 14 Dec
|MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz
|2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Sun, 14 Dec
|Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Mon, 15 Dec
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Sharjah
|Tue, 16 Dec
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Wed, 17 Dec
|Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Thu, 18 Dec
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Fri, 19 Dec
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Sharjah
|Sat, 20 Dec
|MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Sat, 20 Dec
|Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Sun, 21 Dec
|Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals
|2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm
|Sharjah
|Sun, 21 Dec
|Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Mon, 22 Dec
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Tue, 23 Dec
|MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Wed, 24 Dec
|Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Thu, 25 Dec
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Fri, 26 Dec
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Sharjah
|Sat, 27 Dec
|MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Sun, 28 Dec
|Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Mon, 29 Dec
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Tue, 30 Dec
|Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2)
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|Wed, 31 Dec
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Thu, 1 Jan
|Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4)
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
|Fri, 2 Jan
|Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Eliminator)
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Sharjah
|Sat, 3 Jan
|Rest Day
|-
|-
|Sun, 4 Jan
|Final (Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2)
|6:30 pm/8 pm
|Dubai
The DP World ILT20 Season promises thrilling cricket action with top teams competing fiercely for glory. Fans are eager to see if Dubai Capitals can defend their title or if another team will emerge victorious this year.