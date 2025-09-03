English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
DP World ILT20 Season 4: Complete Schedule, Rest Days, Venues, Format, Timings in GST and IST

The DP World International League T20 Season 4 starts on December 2, featuring a rematch between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers. The tournament promises excitement with a total of 34 matches across three venues.

By

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 is set to commence on Tuesday, December 2. The opening match will feature a thrilling rematch between the defending champions, Dubai Capitals, and the Desert Vipers. This eagerly awaited fixture recalls last season's final where the Capitals clinched victory by four wickets in a nail-biting finish.

Fans can expect another intense battle as these two formidable teams face off again at the Dubai International Stadium. The first ball will be delivered at 6:30 pm local time (8:00 pm IST). This match promises to be a highlight of the tournament, setting an exciting tone for the rest of the season.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 Complete Schedule Venues Format Timings in GST and IST

The tournament will feature a total of 34 matches across three venues. The Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, while Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11 games. Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be the venue for eight matches, ensuring widespread excitement across the region.

Following the opener, Sharjah Warriorz will play against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on December 3. This marks their first match of the season after reaching the playoffs for the first time in Season 3. On December 4, Gulf Giants will take on MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium.

The top four teams from the double-league round-robin stage will advance to the playoffs. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams, is scheduled for December 30 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator between Team 3 and Team 4 will occur on January 1 at Dubai International Stadium.

Qualifier 2, involving the loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator, is set for January 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The grand finale will take place on January 4 at Dubai International Stadium from 6:30 pm local time.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 – Complete Schedule
Date Match Time (GST/IST) Venue
Tue, 2 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm Dubai
Wed, 3 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah
Thu, 4 Dec Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Fri, 5 Dec Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah
Sat, 6 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Sun, 7 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Sharjah
Sun, 7 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Mon, 8 Dec Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Tue, 9 Dec MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Wed, 10 Dec Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Thu, 11 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Fri, 12 Dec Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Sat, 13 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Sun, 14 Dec MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Sun, 14 Dec Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Mon, 15 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah
Tue, 16 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Wed, 17 Dec Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Thu, 18 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Fri, 19 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah
Sat, 20 Dec MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi
Sat, 20 Dec Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Sun, 21 Dec Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Sharjah
Sun, 21 Dec Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Mon, 22 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Tue, 23 Dec MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Wed, 24 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Thu, 25 Dec Rest Day - -
Fri, 26 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah
Sat, 27 Dec MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Sun, 28 Dec Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Mon, 29 Dec Rest Day - -
Tue, 30 Dec Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi
Wed, 31 Dec Rest Day - -
Thu, 1 Jan Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai
Fri, 2 Jan Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Eliminator) 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah
Sat, 3 Jan Rest Day - -
Sun, 4 Jan Final (Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2) 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai

The DP World ILT20 Season promises thrilling cricket action with top teams competing fiercely for glory. Fans are eager to see if Dubai Capitals can defend their title or if another team will emerge victorious this year.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 20:57 [IST]
