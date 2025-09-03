Cricket DP World ILT20 Season 4: Complete Schedule, Rest Days, Venues, Format, Timings in GST and IST The DP World International League T20 Season 4 starts on December 2, featuring a rematch between defending champions Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers. The tournament promises excitement with a total of 34 matches across three venues. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 20:57 [IST]

The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 is set to commence on Tuesday, December 2. The opening match will feature a thrilling rematch between the defending champions, Dubai Capitals, and the Desert Vipers. This eagerly awaited fixture recalls last season's final where the Capitals clinched victory by four wickets in a nail-biting finish.

Fans can expect another intense battle as these two formidable teams face off again at the Dubai International Stadium. The first ball will be delivered at 6:30 pm local time (8:00 pm IST). This match promises to be a highlight of the tournament, setting an exciting tone for the rest of the season.

The tournament will feature a total of 34 matches across three venues. The Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, while Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11 games. Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be the venue for eight matches, ensuring widespread excitement across the region.

Following the opener, Sharjah Warriorz will play against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Sharjah on December 3. This marks their first match of the season after reaching the playoffs for the first time in Season 3. On December 4, Gulf Giants will take on MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium.

The top four teams from the double-league round-robin stage will advance to the playoffs. Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams, is scheduled for December 30 at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator between Team 3 and Team 4 will occur on January 1 at Dubai International Stadium.

Qualifier 2, involving the loser of Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator, is set for January 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The grand finale will take place on January 4 at Dubai International Stadium from 6:30 pm local time.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 – Complete Schedule Date Match Time (GST/IST) Venue Tue, 2 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm Dubai Wed, 3 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah Thu, 4 Dec Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Fri, 5 Dec Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah Sat, 6 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Sun, 7 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Sharjah Sun, 7 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Mon, 8 Dec Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Tue, 9 Dec MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Wed, 10 Dec Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Thu, 11 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Fri, 12 Dec Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Sat, 13 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Sun, 14 Dec MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi Sun, 14 Dec Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Mon, 15 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah Tue, 16 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Wed, 17 Dec Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Thu, 18 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Fri, 19 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah Sat, 20 Dec MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi Sat, 20 Dec Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Sun, 21 Dec Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals 2:00 pm/ 3:30 pm Sharjah Sun, 21 Dec Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Mon, 22 Dec Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Tue, 23 Dec MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Wed, 24 Dec Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Thu, 25 Dec Rest Day - - Fri, 26 Dec Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah Sat, 27 Dec MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Sun, 28 Dec Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Mon, 29 Dec Rest Day - - Tue, 30 Dec Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) 6:30 pm/8 pm Abu Dhabi Wed, 31 Dec Rest Day - - Thu, 1 Jan Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai Fri, 2 Jan Qualifier 2 (Loser Q1 vs Winner Eliminator) 6:30 pm/8 pm Sharjah Sat, 3 Jan Rest Day - - Sun, 4 Jan Final (Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2) 6:30 pm/8 pm Dubai

The DP World ILT20 Season promises thrilling cricket action with top teams competing fiercely for glory. Fans are eager to see if Dubai Capitals can defend their title or if another team will emerge victorious this year.