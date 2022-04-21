Dream Sports Foundation supports Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation to nurture grassroots cricket in Maharashtra

The Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation, which has nurtured many successful cricketers including current IPL stars Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad, scouts promising young talent from humble backgrounds, inducting them to the academy purely on merit. Apart from providing high-quality cricket training, the foundation also looks after the education of some of the players to ensure they have all the resources needed to realise their true potential.

Through the partnership, DSF provides annual support to cover vital expenses of the academy such as salaries of coaches and support staff, playing equipment and kits, conducting tournaments and the maintenance of their 75-yard ground and 15 pitches.

"The IPL is often credited for India's success in world cricket. However, many don't realize the years of hard work and the amount of resources it takes to nurture India's next big cricket hero," says Kiran Vivekananda, Chief Policy Officer and Head at Dream Sports Foundation.

"Together with the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation, we want to ensure that these stars of tomorrow have all the support they need to turn their dreams into reality. This collaboration is a definitive step further towards realising our vision of making India a sporting powerhouse by focussing on the grassroots and providing a platform to deserving individuals."

Indian cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar also added, "We are delighted to partner with the Dream Sports Foundation to help identify, support and nurture young cricketing talent from Maharashtra. Many of these children have the potential to make it big, however, due to financial constraints and difficulties, their journey often meets a premature end. Hence, it is important for corporates in India to stand up and invest in grassroots sports. We are grateful to Dream Sports Foundation for their unwavering support which helps us continue our crucial work."

Through not-for-profit activities and initiatives, Dream Sports Foundation works towards achieving Dream Sports' aim of making sports better in India. The Foundation provides meaningful impetus to the Indian sporting ecosystem by driving grassroots growth, supporting budding and high-potential athletes, and building world-class infrastructure. To date, DSF has financially supported over 4500 members of the Indian sports ecosystem through 'Back on Track', reached over 2000 young children across 9 grassroots partnerships, and helped secure more than 135 medals through their Elite Athlete Development program - 'Stars of Tomorrow'.

Source: Media Release