Dream11 triggers Twitter trend with #MakeItInteresting campaign

|
Amazon
Amazon gave a new twist with a trending hashtag #MakeItRewarding.
This was in relation to the query what makes payments rewarding.
|
Parle-G
Not to be left behind, Parle-G came up with #MakeItInteresting tag.
This was in response to Chai interesting question.
|
FanCode
FanCode joined the banter with an ad-free experience on FanCode.
This was in reply to What makes watching sports interesting?
|
Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police, who are known for their sarcastic tweets too joined the fun.
No fines, no charges and no nights spent behind bars! was the reply with the MakeItInteresting hashtag in a quick response to the question, 'What makes following the law interesting?