Dream11 triggers Twitter trend with #MakeItInteresting campaign

For which the answer was Dream11.

And this mere Twitter thread has become a viral trend with #MakeItInteresting hashtag that is seeing quirky and witty responses from several brands and popular Twitter handles.

Q. What makes 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 interesting?

A. Dream11#MakeItInteresting — Dream11 (@Dream11) July 6, 2021

Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, MX Player and even Mumbai Police have taken the viral trend several notches high.

They came up with their own interpretation of the theme, that is best suited for their audience to engage in fun banter.

Dream11 had become a household brand in India after grabbing the title sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition held in the UAE.

Q. What makes payments ̶i̶n̶t̶e̶r̶e̶s̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ rewarding?

A. Payments on Amazon #MakeItRewarding#MakeItInteresting — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 6, 2021 Amazon Amazon gave a new twist with a trending hashtag #MakeItRewarding. This was in relation to the query what makes payments rewarding. Q: What makes Chai interesting?

A: Parle-G#MakeItInteresting — Parle-G (@officialparleg) July 6, 2021 Parle-G Not to be left behind, Parle-G came up with #MakeItInteresting tag. This was in response to Chai interesting question. Q. What makes watching sports interesting?

A. An ad-free experience on #FanCode!#MakeItInteresting https://t.co/2bf9AutdAA — FanCode (@FanCode) July 6, 2021 FanCode FanCode joined the banter with an ad-free experience on FanCode. This was in reply to What makes watching sports interesting? Q. What makes following the law interesting?



A. No fines, no charges and no nights spent behind bars! #MakeItInteresting — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2021 Mumbai Police Mumbai Police, who are known for their sarcastic tweets too joined the fun. No fines, no charges and no nights spent behind bars! was the reply with the MakeItInteresting hashtag in a quick response to the question, 'What makes following the law interesting?