Dream11 triggers Twitter trend with #MakeItInteresting campaign

By Ranjit

Bengaluru, July 7: Dream11, India's largest fantasy sports platform, asked fans a simple question - What makes cricket interesting?

For which the answer was Dream11.

And this mere Twitter thread has become a viral trend with #MakeItInteresting hashtag that is seeing quirky and witty responses from several brands and popular Twitter handles.

Brands like Amazon India, Parle-G, Morris Garages India, FanCode, Treebo Hotels, HDFC Life, DreamSetGo, PhonePe, MX Player and even Mumbai Police have taken the viral trend several notches high.

They came up with their own interpretation of the theme, that is best suited for their audience to engage in fun banter.

Dream11 had become a household brand in India after grabbing the title sponsorship rights of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition held in the UAE.

Amazon

Amazon gave a new twist with a trending hashtag #MakeItRewarding.

This was in relation to the query what makes payments rewarding.

Parle-G

Not to be left behind, Parle-G came up with #MakeItInteresting tag.

This was in response to Chai interesting question.

FanCode

FanCode joined the banter with an ad-free experience on FanCode.

This was in reply to What makes watching sports interesting?

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police, who are known for their sarcastic tweets too joined the fun.

No fines, no charges and no nights spent behind bars! was the reply with the MakeItInteresting hashtag in a quick response to the question, 'What makes following the law interesting?

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
