Cricket
Duleep Trophy: Chirpy Ishan Kishan trolls 'skinny' Mayank Markande, funny comments caught on stump mic - Watch

By
Bengaluru, Sep 5: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is known for his chirpy attitude from behind the stumps. The 21-year-old grabbed a lot of attention during India's tour of Australia when he gave Aussie skipper Tim Paine in the Test matches.

But in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final between India Red and India Green, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan showed his oratory skills from behind the stumps at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Playing for India Red, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper trolled opposition batsman Mayank Markande. While setting the field when Markande came on strike, the Mumbai Indians' glovesman decided to play mind games with the batsman and trolled his former IPL teammate for his lean physique.

The stump mic caught the wicketkeeper telling his teammates," Iska shot zyada door nahi jayega, iske hath me jaan nahi hai (He won't hit long because his hands aren't that strong)."

Even the commentators loved the funny banter from Kishan, who's shared the dressing room with Markande in the IPL. The entire episode brought laughter on the faces of the cricketers present on the field and everyone seemed to be enjoying Kishan's funny comments.

Batting for India Red, Markande was the top scorer as the team under the leadership of Faiz Fazal didn't have a memorable outing after electing to bat first. Markande, who is primarily a bowler, showed a lot of resolves and scored an unbeaten 76 as his team was bundled out for 231 in 73.1 overs.

India Red were 112-8 at one stage, but Markande made some valuable partnerships with the rest of the lower-order batsmen and frustrated the opposition. When Markande was batting on 32, the Kishan decided to play mind games with the batsman and distract him. The Punjab cricketer went on scoring 76 and remained not out till the end.

Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
