England well short of par total - Pretorius

The tourists, trailing the four-match series 0-1, slumped from 185 for four to 234 for nine in the final session before Ollie Pope took them on to 262 for nine at stumps with an unbeaten 56.

Ben Stokes (47) was among the England batsman who get themselves in but failed to go on after Joe Root had won the toss.

1

46037

Pretorius, who took 2-26, thinks the Proteas are ahead of the game after reaping the rewards for some disciplined bowling.

"It is very important to take wickets before the new ball. Because it makes the tail shorter and I am glad to contribute," said the 30-year-old.

Proteas on top at Newlands after England collapse

"They had a lot of guys that got in today and then got out at the wrong times.

"I have not played much Test cricket but a par score would be about 350. So, I think they are about 70 runs short."

He added: "It was hard work getting wickets today but our discipline allowed us to get wickets at crucial times."

Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also chipped in with two wickets apiece as England's frailties were exposed yet again.