Cricket
Eden Gardens to host India's first day-night Test: Check out Eden Gardens history, stats, memorable matches & more

By
Eden Gardens history and stats
Eden Gardens history and stats

Bengaluru, October 30: Eden Gardens, the iconic cricket stadium in Kolkata, will host the first ever day-night Test in the cricketing history of India. Virat Kohli and his band will face Bangladesh from November 22, the second Test of the series.

It is quite befetting that Eden Gardens will host this landmark Test as the venue had staged some of the most memorable matches in cricketing history. MyKhel takes a quick look.

1. History of Eden Gardens

1. History of Eden Gardens

A. The stadium was inaugurated on January 5, 1934 and this makes it the oldest Test venue in Asia.

B. The venue has so far hosted 41 Tests, 30 ODIs and 7 T20Is and is home to IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

C. In Tests, VVS Laxman scored the most number of runs - 1217 - at this venue, while Harbhajan Singh has the highest number of wickets - 46.

D. Laxman and Mohammed Azharuddin scored five hundreds at this venue - the most among all batsmen.

E. Rohit Sharma made the highest ODI score 264 at this venue against Sri Lanka in 2014.

F. In 2017, Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian after Kapil Dev and Chetan Sharma to claim a hat-trick in ODIs and it came at the Eden against Australia in 2017.

2. First World Cup final outside England

2. First World Cup final outside England

In 1987, Eden Gardens hosted the World Cup final between Australia and England. Australia won the match to wrest their first ever 50-over World Cup under Allan Border. It was the first World Cup final outside Lord's, England, which has hosted title matches in 1975, 1979 and 1983.

3. First Asian Test championship match

3. First Asian Test championship match

India hosted Pakistan in the now defunct Asian Test championship match at the Eden Gardens. The match saw some inspired performances but Pakistan emerged winner in 1999. Shoaib Akhtar's furious spell still lives in memory of cricket lovers when he castled the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

4. Day-Night Test history, Eden the latest

4. Day-Night Test history, Eden the latest

The first day-night Test was played in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide. Australia won the Test by three wickets. Since then Australia have played five day-night matches, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka and West Indies played three each while New Zealand and South Africa played two each with Zimbabwe appearing in one. Now, Eden Gardens will join that list along with India and Bangladesh, who will play their first ever day-night Test, leaving Afghanistan and Ireland as two nations yet to play a Pink ball Test. They are the latest entrants in Test nations' club.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
