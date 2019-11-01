Engineer apologizes to Anushka after “serving tea” comments creates uproar

On Wednesday (October 30) in an interview to Times of India, Engineer, had lashed out at the current Indian selection committee, stating that he had seen them serve tea to Anushka during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Anushka, who is married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, on Thurday (October 31) reacted to Engineer's a statement via social media.

'Mickey Mouse commmittee’ - Former India wicketkeeper tears into selectors

Anushka took to twitter and wrote, "And the latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported. But when has the truth mattered when it's about convenience!"

After Anushka hit out at Engineer for his remarks, the former India wicket-keeper told a TV news channel, that he made those comments in the jest of moment.

"I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill," Engineer was quoted as saying by Republic TV.

"Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily. It turned out to be a selector as he was wearing an all India blazer."

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma reacts to Farokh Engineer's comments, terms them 'ill-intended lies'

However, he did say the incident happened during the World Cup and said his comments were not meant to criticize Anushka, who is married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

"Yes, this incident had indeed happened. But I am not criticizing Anushka. She is such a lovely and charming lady. A wonderful human being. She and Virat Kohli are role models. I am not her detractor at all."

Engineer, then, apologized to Anushka and Virat as he had nothing against them, but the selectors.

If she has felt offended I apologize to her. I am so sorry if she felt bad. My ire was only against the selectors whom I found probably not doing their job. Nothing against Anushka or Virat," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)