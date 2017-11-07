England call on Curran to replace injured Finn in Ashes squad

London, Nov 8: Tom Curran has been called into England's Ashes squad to replace injured pace bowler Steven Finn.

Finn, who was originally drafted into the travelling party to Australia as a replacement for the suspended Ben Stokes, had to withdraw on Tuesday after it was confirmed he had torn cartilage in his left knee.

That has led to an opportunity for 22-year-old Curran, who has yet to make a Test appearance.

The Surrey seamer made his international debut in a T20 against South Africa in Taunton in June, taking three wickets on his bow.

Curran was then selected in the final one-day international against West Indies in September.

He will travel to Adelaide to join the rest of the squad on Wednesday, with the first Test to begin in Brisbane on November 23.

