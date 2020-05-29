England call up players for group training: Full list of players included and big players overlooked

Will Jacks, Dan Lawrence, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Henry Brookes are among those selected yet to feature at the international level, but the experienced duo Alex Hales and Liam Plunkett failed to make the cut.

David Willey, Ben Duckett and Dawid Malan, however, will be hoping to make a return for England after they were asked to report for sessions that will go ahead subject to government approval.

Coronavirus in sport: ECB asks 55 players to resume training anticipating resumption of cricket

Bowlers were able to begin individual training last week for the first time since they were forced into lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There has been no confirmation of when England will play next, but a large training group was announced on Friday ahead of a proposed Test series with West Indies on home soil, as well as one-day games against Ireland.

The pool of players will give selectors strong options when it comes to selecting squads across formats further down the line, as the board moves closer to its aim of playing international cricket this summer.

Full list of the 55-man squad:

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Dom Bess (Somerset)

Sam Billings (Kent)

James Bracey (Gloucestershire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Henry Brookes (Warwickshire)

Pat Brown (Worcestershire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Mason Crane (Hampshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Joe Denly (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Laurie Evans (Sussex)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Sam Hain (Warwickshire)

Tom Helm (Middlesex)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Keaton Jennings (Lancashire)

Chris Jordan (Sussex)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Jamie Overton (Somerset)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Sussex)

Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

James Vince (Hampshire)

Amar Virdi (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham).