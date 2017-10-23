England can win Ashes without Stokes: Mitchell Johnson

Melbourne, October 23: Mitchell Johnson, the chief architect of Australia's 2013-14 Ashes whitewash of England, said Joe Root's team can retain the urn even without all-rounder Ben Stokes.

"I don't think you can read too much into what people are commenting on 'No Stokes, no England'," Johnson said on BBC Radio Five.

"I think England can win without him. I think at a contest at that high level, anyone can win.

"If you're Australia, you don't want to be thinking they can't win because Stokes isn't there - that can bite you in the backside pretty quickly," he said.

Johnson remained unimpressed with the form of the two Ashes rivals but said Australia's pace attack in friendly conditions could prove the difference.

"I'm still confident that Australia can win the series, but the performances recently haven't been great from both sides," Johnson added.

"The wickets are a little bouncier and faster, so some of these new guys might find it harder, and that's where the Australian bowling attack is strong."