England Captain Eoin Morgan: Stats, Records, Age, Trophies List, Achievements - All You Need To Know

The 35-year-old Morgan, who made his international debut for his country of birth Ireland in 2006, represented England from 2009, breaking into the team in all three formats. While he has played in ODIs and T20Is recently, Morgan's last Test appearance was in 2012.

The left-handed middle-order batter later went on to lead the team in the limited-overs formats, first in 2011 and then during the World Cup in 2015, when England exited the tournament early finishing 5th in Pool A below Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Since then England's approach to the 50-over game transformed and Morgan, who is regarded as one of the men behind England's revolution in One Day Internationals, backed that up by leading the country to their first ever ODI World Cup win in 2019.

Having represented Ireland and England, Morgan is the only batter in history to have scored ODI hundreds for two countries. He has also represented both England and Ireland in the World Cups, having made his show-piece debut with Ireland in 2007.

Morgan has also captained Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders during his stint in the cash-rich league, guiding the Kolkata-based side to the final in 2021 season. Morgan is also level with former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for most matches as captain in T20 format.

Now, let's take a look at Eoin Morgan stats, records, achievements, trophies and awards list along with his numbers as captain of England:

Profile

Name: Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan

Nickname: Moggie

Birthplace: Dublin, Ireland

Birthdate: September 10, 1986

Age: 35

Countries Represented: Ireland (2006-2009) and England (2009-present)

Playing Role: Middle Order Batter and Occasional Wicketkeeper

Batting Style: Left Handed

ODI Debut: Ireland (2006) and England (2009)

Test Debut: 2010

T20I Debut: 2009

Eoin Morgan Stats in ODIs Stats Ireland England Matches 23 225 Runs 744 6957 Average 35.42 39.75 Strike Rate 71.67 93.89 100s 1 13 50s 5 42 6s 18 202 4s 66 588 Highest Score 115 148 Eoin Morgan Captaincy Record and Stats in ODIs Matches: 126 Won: 76 Lost: 40 Tied: 2 No Result: 8 Winning Percentage: 65.25% Tosses Won: 62 times Runs: 4403 Average: 44.03 Strike Rate: 96.00 100s: 9 50s: 29 6s: 147 4s: 382 Highest Score: 148 Eoin Morgan Stats in T20Is (All for England) Matches: 115 Runs: 2458 Average: 28.58 Strike Rate: 136.17 100s: 0 50s: 14 6s: 120 4s: 186 Highest Score: 91 Eoin Morgan Captaincy Record and Stats in T20Is Matches: 72 Won: 42 Lost: 27 Tied: 2 No Result: 1 Winning Percentage: 60.56% Toss Won: 37 times Runs: 1469 Average: 27.71 Strike Rate: 140.30 50s: 9 6s: 86 4s: 93 Highest Score: 91 Eoin Morgan Trophies and Honours Wisden Cricketer of the Year: 2011 ODI World Cup Winner: 2019 Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE): 2020 New Years Honours List