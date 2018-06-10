England pacer James Anderson out for six weeks ahead of India series

Instead of getting match practice in Lancashire's County Championship matches with Worcestershire and Hampshire, Anderson will rest in an effort to manage the issue.

England face India in a five-Test series starting on August 1 at Edgbaston. (Full fixtures)

"We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from August 1, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers, and therefore it's vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition," England coach Trevor Bayliss said.

"Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we've been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket.

"That six-week period covers Lancashire's two championship matches over the next three weeks. We will then monitor to see where Jimmy is at and ensuring he is ready for the India series."

Anderson was England's leading wicket-taker in their recent drawn two-match series with Pakistan. He claimed nine wickets at an average of 19.11.

