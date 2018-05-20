Root trusts batting form to 'click' for England

England captain Root hit seven half-centuries in seven Tests but failed to turn any of them into three-figure returns during a difficult tour for his side in Australia and New Zealand.

And while the 27-year-old has made no secret of his disappointment, he trusts that his fortune will soon turn ahead of Tests against Pakistan in the coming weeks.

"When you're losing, it is very hard because you look at that and you think sometimes the difference is going on and making big hundreds," Root told Sky Sports.

"One thing I will say is that if I keep getting up and beyond 50 and I start going on a bit more frequently then we'll be in a strong place as a side and I'll be scoring a lot more runs.

"It can change very quickly. I've got to keep trusting in my own game and making sure that I'm constantly trying to evolve and get better, but also have the same mental approach that I have because I have been very consistent with the bat.

"I'm sure it's just a matter of time and there will be one or two innings where it just clicks into place and I'll go on a little run of big scores.

"I've just got to keep searching for it, trusting it and believing it and I know eventually it will happen."

Thank you for all the messages, can’t wait to meet up with the rest of the squad! A dream come true to be named in the first test squad of the summer especially a Lord’s Test! @HomeOfCricket @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/Wrbw2nuXda — Dom Bess (@DomBess99) May 16, 2018

The two-Test series against Pakistan begins on Thursday at Lord's.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport