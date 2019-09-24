England newcomer Parkinson leaves twin in a spin

Parkinson was rewarded for an impressive domestic season with his maiden call-up for the forthcoming Twenty20 and Test series.

The squads were named during Lancashire's match against Leicestershire, where Parkinson took 2-31.

After bowling Harry Dearden for 30, he managed to claim family bragging rights by pinning Callum Parkinson lbw for 29.

WICKET WATCH See how @mattyparky96 trapped Callum Parkinson lbw for 29. Leics 147/9 #LEIvLAN pic.twitter.com/i5dLw3lEIm — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) 23 September 2019

Leicestershire were all out for 155 and Callum – a left-arm spinner - will hope to take his chance for revenge during the Red Rose's response.

Lancashire will return to County Championship Division One in 2020 having already earned promotion from Division Two as champions.