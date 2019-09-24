Cricket
England newcomer Parkinson leaves twin in a spin

By Dom Farrell
Matt Parkinson was called up for Englands tour of New Zealand
Matt Parkinson was called up for England's tour of New Zealand

London, September 24: Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson celebrated his selection for England's tour of New Zealand by getting one over on his twin brother in the County Championship.

Parkinson was rewarded for an impressive domestic season with his maiden call-up for the forthcoming Twenty20 and Test series.

The squads were named during Lancashire's match against Leicestershire, where Parkinson took 2-31.

After bowling Harry Dearden for 30, he managed to claim family bragging rights by pinning Callum Parkinson lbw for 29.

Leicestershire were all out for 155 and Callum – a left-arm spinner - will hope to take his chance for revenge during the Red Rose's response.

Lancashire will return to County Championship Division One in 2020 having already earned promotion from Division Two as champions.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
