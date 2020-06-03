England pacer Liam Plunkett turn to USA: Michael Vaughan criticises authorities

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was an absolute disgrace that no one from England set-up rang up Plunkett to discuss about the whole episode.

"Do you know what, Phil? The most disappointing thing that I heard in that interview was that after the World Cup final, he won England a World Cup with a group of players and management, and not one person rang him up. Not one person," said Vaughan to former England leg-spinner Phil Tufnell, who hosts a podcast show.

"He had to find that [news of omission] out through Twitter - I'm sorry, that's back in your day, Phil. That doesn't happen in this era of cricket, that's a disgrace."

"I can't understand it. I know people are looking to go forward, you got to always think about four years time ... [but he's] experienced, played all around the world, was the go-to guy for Eoin Morgan in that World Cup, can bat as well, great team member - I can't quite see it.

"If [Plunkett] does go on to perhaps get his coaching badges ... I think he'll be a great man to have knocking around in English cricket, for sure. All that experience, and you need a certain type of bowler in those situations, Mike, don't you? Someone who enjoys having the ball at those pressure times. And Liam's always come up done that," said Vaughan.

England are set to face West Indies in a Test series in July behind closed doors as the world is still grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic.