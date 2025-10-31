IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Australia Match on TV and Online?

Cricket England Rugby Coaches Seek Insights From Brendon McCullum Before Australia Test Match Ahead of the Test against Australia, England rugby coaches Steve Borthwick and Richard Wigglesworth met with cricket coach Brendon McCullum to gain valuable insights on coaching techniques and mindset. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

England's rugby union team is gearing up for a challenging series of matches, starting with a Test against Australia at Twickenham. Head coach Steve Borthwick and assistant Richard Wigglesworth have been preparing intensively. They recently sought insights from England cricket coach Brendon McCullum, known for his successful 'Bazball' strategy, to enhance their approach.

The Red Rose squad has already shown promise by defeating Argentina and the United States in July. However, with upcoming matches against formidable teams like Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina, the coaching staff is keen on refining their strategies. Their meeting with McCullum focused on mindset and technical coaching aspects.

Wigglesworth shared that their discussions with McCullum covered various topics, including how he transformed English cricket's mindset. "We talked about loads of stuff and there was a lot of mindset stuff," Wigglesworth said. They also delved into the intricacies of one-on-one coaching and the roles of head coaches versus assistants.

Meanwhile, England's cricket team is also preparing for a significant challenge as they face Australia in the Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth. This adds another layer to the sporting rivalry between England and Australia this month.

The anticipation is high as both England's rugby and cricket teams prepare to face Australia. Wigglesworth expressed excitement about the rivalry: "They'll go out and give it a great dig as English teams who are playing against Australia want to." He added that both sides relish these encounters due to the competitive spirit involved.

This period marks an exciting time for sports fans as they witness these intense matchups unfold. The collaboration between different sports disciplines highlights a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in coaching strategies.