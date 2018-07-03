England Vs India 1st T20I: Live Updates: Umesh cleans up dangerous Roy for 30; hosts 50/1

Manchester, July 3: India skipper Virat Kohli started the England tour on a positive note as he won the toss and invited host captain Eoin Morgan to bat first in the opening T20 International here on Tuesday (July 3).

The Old Trafford in Manchester is hosting the encounter as the superstars in the shortest format of the game are up against each other in a battle of supremacy. Both the captains were looking to chase as the pitch is hard and conducive for batting. This ground has favoured the teams chasing, hence Kohli immediately opted to chase.

1

42368

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Live Updates:

Chahal comes back strongly after leaking 16 runs in his first over in the powerplay. The wrist spinner conceded 6 from his last over and finished his quota of four overs for 34. Eng: 106/2 after 13 overs. Bowled! Fantastic bowling from Kuldeep as Hales (8) failed to reach the chinaman and his stumps were knocked. Something had to give for Hales and he tried the sweep but went too far across and showed his stumps to the bowler. England don't know whether to defend or attack Kuldeep who is changing his pace beautifully. England: 100/2 after 12 overs. 4,6,4,1,2,1! Buttler looking in an ominous form as he brings up another fine fifty. The right-handed batsman amassed 16 runs from the third over bowled by Hardik Pandya. England 95/1 after 11 overs. Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced into the attack by Kohli and in-form Buttler welcomes the chinaman with a boundary. Good comeback by Kuldeep after being hit for a boundary as he concedes just 1 off next five deliveries. ENG 77/1 after 10 overs. 7 runs conceded by Hardik Pandya from his second over. Buttler got a boundary off the last ball of his over. England reach 66/1 after 8 overs. Alex Hales is the new man into the crease. Hardik Pandya bowls his first over and the final over of the power-play. England: 53/1 after 6 overs. Wicket! Umesh Yadav strikes and Jason Roy is clean bowled for 30 as he tried to pull the India pacer and got an inside edge to get played on. First scalp for India and Umesh on this tour. England 50/1 after 5 overs. 0,1,4,1,6,4! 16 runs came from the first over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Jos Buttler is looking in his zone today as well. The spinner was brought in early but went for runs. England: 44/0 after 4 overs. 8 runs conceded by Bhuvneshwar from the second over he bowled. Roy and Buttler got a boundary each against the Indian pacer. England 28/0 after 3 overs. Umesh Yadav too conceded 9 runs from the first over he bowled as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler hit one boundary each. England 20/0 after 2 overs. Jason Roy smashed two consecutive boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over to start begin on a positive note for hosts. 11 runs came from the first over for England. England, on the other hand, have fielded the same playing eleven that came out to play against Australia in the one-off T20I. India have replaced Manish Pandey with Lokesh Rahul while Umesh Yadav comes in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Rest of the Indian team remains the same which came out against Ireland in the 1st T20I.

The hosts are in excellent form in the limited overs format but they will know that India are no pushovers and they will be tested to the hilt in this series.

Last time these two teams met in T20Is, the Men in Blue had got the better of a similar side but it was in their own backyard. England will be keen to turn things this time around and no wonder they have emerged as one of the best sides since then.

With the 2019 ODI World Cup less than 12 months away, there is more than bragging rights at stake as both sides look to fine-tune preparations against an opposition of note. India is coming into the series with two facile victories over Ireland - by 72 and 143 runs respectively but Kohli knows too well that England will be a different proposition.