England vs India 2nd Test Day 2: Burns, Sibley give England a steady start as hosts reach 23/0 at tea

Having been restricted to under 400, India started the proceedings with the ball with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma. The duo bowled in tandem but the English openers despite having a sedate started ensured they didn't have any hiccups in the short spell of 15 overs. India captain Virat Kohli also introduced Mohammed Shami and Siraj at the stroke of tea break but the tourists saw them through.

Earlier in the day, James Anderson starred with the ball to pick up his seventh five-wicket haul at Lord's and 31st overall as England prevented the Indians from posting a total in excess of 400. The Indians once again witnessed a batting collapse pretty early in the day which denied the visitors from reaching the 400-run mark. India thus lost their last 8 wickets for 90 and they must be unhappy with the overall batting performance as the middle-order once again disappointed.

Anderson returned with superb figures of 5 for 62 from 29 overs while Ollie Robinson (2 for 73) and Mark Wood (2 for 91) picked up two wickets each. At 39 years 14 days, Anderson became the oldest pacer to take a 5-wicket innings haul in Tests in the last 70 years since South Africa's Geoff Chubb, who had the figures of 6/51 vs England at Manchester in 1951 at the age of 40 years 86 days.

KL Rahul was the highest scorer for India with 129 while Rohit Sharma scored 83. No other Indian batsman could score a fifty in the game as Virat Kohli (42), Ravindra Jadeja (40) and Rishabh Pant (37) also scored runs and stitched crucial partnerships.

Jadeja was the final Indian wicket to perish as the left-handed batsman tried to post some quick runs on the board after the fall of the ninth wicket.

English bowlers came back strongly in the morning session on day two of the second Test as India reached 346/7 at lunch break. India lost four crucial wickets in the morning session, including the overnight batting pair of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

The hosts started the day's play on a bright note as centurion Rahul was dismissed by pacer Ollie Robinson on the very second ball as he went for a drive but found the fielder at cover. Dominic Sibley took the catch to end Rahul's knock for 129. Rahul could only add two runs to his overnight total of 127.

India had a horrific start when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by James Anderson on the very first ball he faced the second day. Rahane, who had scored just one run in the previous evening, paid the price of following the out-swinger from the English pace legend. Rahane found a nick on the first ball of Anderson's over and England captain Joe Root took a fine catch at first slip.