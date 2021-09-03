England vs India, 4th Test Day 2: Ollie Pope departs after gritty 81 on his comeback at The Oval

At the tea break, England had managed to overhaul India's first innings total of 191 and took a lead of 36 runs with Pope 74* and Chris Woakes 0* present in the middle. India picked up a couple of wickets in the post-lunch session in Bairstow and Ali but the English batters also scored runs at over three runs per over. At the end of the second session, England posted 227/7 in 70 overs.

England vs India, 4th Test Day 2: Pope-Bairstow revive hosts in 1st session after Umesh's dual strikes

Mohammed Siraj picked up the wicket of Bairstow early in the session and broke the 89-run partnership between the English wicketkeeper and Pope - who is making his comeback in the playing eleven.

Having steered their team through troubled waters with their fifty-plus partnership, Pope and Bairstow looked to frustrate the visitors further in the afternoon session at The Oval. But Siraj broke the partnership with a delivery angling inwards as it crashed into the pads of Bairstow. Bairstow went upstairs to review the umpire's decision but to no avail.

After Bairstow's departure, England hoped for another gritty partnership between Ali and Pope. The duo stitched another vital fifty-stand for the team as England overhauled India's first innings total and later took lead.

However, just when it seemed England will go into the session break after losing just a wicket but Moeen played a rash stroke against Ravindra Jadeja and was caught at short-cover by Rohit Sharma for 36.

Earlier in the day, pacer Umesh Yadav - who picked up the wicket of India's tormenter-in-chief in the series Joe Root - went on picking up a couple of wickets in the morning session on day two as he dismissed nightwatchman Craig Overton early and soon got rid of Dawid Malan.

Overton (1) failed to add any runs to his overnight score before getting caught at slip cordon by Virat Kohli. Malan (31) added a few runs to his total from the last evening before Umesh got him caught by Rohit Sharma at slip. The left-handed nicked the away going delivery and Rohit took a fine catch to end his innings. England looked in dire straits as half of the side was back in the hut for 63.