England vs India, 4th Test: Ravindra Jadeja promoted over Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant at No. 5

Team India was in a spot of bother having lost top-three batsmen early after being put in to bat first under tough conditions by England captain Joe Root.

The visitors started with the in-form opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - who have been the top run-scorers for the side. Having negotiated the first 30 minutes brilliantly, the visitors lost the first wicket in Rohit Sharma - who was dismissed by a brilliant short-pitched delivery from Chris Woakes. Rohit was surprised by the bounce from Woakes - bowling his first over - as he nicked it, to be caught behind by English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. The right-handed batsman had scored 11 runs before getting dismissed.

Later, India lost KL Rahul soon after as the Karnataka batsman was trapped in front by Ollie Robinson for 17. The right-handed batsman once again was dismissed to the incoming delivery as the visitors lost the second wicket without posting any runs on the board. India had lost both the openers for 28.

The visitors suffered a third jolt in the morning session of the opening day when Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 4 as he once again paid the price for going for the away going delivery bowled by James Anderson.

While Pujara's dismissal again wasn't surprising as the Rajkot batsman has been getting dismissed in a similar fashion on this tour but it was the batsman who walked into the middle to bat at number five which left everyone stunned.

Ravindra Jadeja had been promoted to number five with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant still to come in. This is how experts reacted to the sight of Jadeja walking into the middle at number five in the morning session on day one of a Test match.

DYK?

The last Indian left-hander to bat at #5 (before Ravindra Jadeja) on the 1st day of a Test match - Sourav Ganguly (35) at Colombo PSS on 8 August 2008.#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 2, 2021

It’s not Jadeja-the bowler that’s getting picked ahead of Ashwin in England…it’s the package that Jadeja is. And what’s in line with the balance of the side considering the 5-bowler strategy. Remember team-selection isn’t about justice…it’s about balance. #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2021

Jadeja promotion has bombed. India tottering towards another poor score. England tightening grip. Had Kohli’s catch been taken, it would have been a stranglehold — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 2, 2021

Sony commentators suggesting that Rahane may not have been ready to come out, may be at a toilet break. But the question was how or why was Jadeja ready to walk out at the time? #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 2, 2021

Jadeja's innings, however, didn't last long as he was dismissed for 10 when he edged the away going delivery from Woakes and found Joe Root at slip cordon.

He tried hard... and that's the best you could have hoped for from Jadeja at no.5 in these conditions. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 2, 2021

About time, India acknowledged that Ravindra Jadeja has looked more at ease than any of the middle order batsman this series & added him to the middle-order like they have here #EngvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 2, 2021