England vs India, 4th Test: Ravindra Jadeja promoted over Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant at No. 5

By

London, Sep 2: Indian team management surprised all with their move to promote all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at number five on the opening day of the fourth Test against England on Thursday (September 2) at the iconic Oval Stadium.

Team India was in a spot of bother having lost top-three batsmen early after being put in to bat first under tough conditions by England captain Joe Root.

The visitors started with the in-form opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul - who have been the top run-scorers for the side. Having negotiated the first 30 minutes brilliantly, the visitors lost the first wicket in Rohit Sharma - who was dismissed by a brilliant short-pitched delivery from Chris Woakes. Rohit was surprised by the bounce from Woakes - bowling his first over - as he nicked it, to be caught behind by English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. The right-handed batsman had scored 11 runs before getting dismissed.

Later, India lost KL Rahul soon after as the Karnataka batsman was trapped in front by Ollie Robinson for 17. The right-handed batsman once again was dismissed to the incoming delivery as the visitors lost the second wicket without posting any runs on the board. India had lost both the openers for 28.

The visitors suffered a third jolt in the morning session of the opening day when Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for 4 as he once again paid the price for going for the away going delivery bowled by James Anderson.

While Pujara's dismissal again wasn't surprising as the Rajkot batsman has been getting dismissed in a similar fashion on this tour but it was the batsman who walked into the middle to bat at number five which left everyone stunned.

Ravindra Jadeja had been promoted to number five with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant still to come in. This is how experts reacted to the sight of Jadeja walking into the middle at number five in the morning session on day one of a Test match.

Jadeja's innings, however, didn't last long as he was dismissed for 10 when he edged the away going delivery from Woakes and found Joe Root at slip cordon.

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 19:12 [IST]
