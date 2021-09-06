England vs India, 4th Test: Rohit, Shardul, Bumrah shine as India beat England by 157 runs; take 2-1 lead

Team India's 157-run triumph helped the Virat Kohli-led side take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. They will now go to Manchester with the confidence of not losing the series. This is also their second win in this series as they came back strongly to dominate the match all along after getting dismissed for 191 in their first innings.

Indian bowlers, primarily Bumrah and Jadeja, wreaked havoc with a disciplined bowling effort on a pitch that favoured batsmen in the second session of the final day as the hosts surrendered against a quality pace attack.

Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur also played their part well with the ball as the clinical Indian side restricted England to 210 in their second essay in response to the visitors' 466 in the second innings. This is India's first win at Oval since 1971.

England were pushed towards the wall in the afternoon session on day five, as hosts lost six wickets and could only muster 52 runs. Bumrah and Jadeja starred with the ball for India in the post-lunch session as the duo picked up wickets at regular intervals and ran through the English middle-order.

The course of the game changed in a matter of 40 minutes and one brilliant spell from Jasprit Bumrah. His figures read 6-3-6-2 in that session as Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) in successive overs. That spell from the speedster will be remembered as one of the finest performances from an Indian on foreign soil.

While Jadeja - who was tipped to be India's trump card in the final innings - justified his selection as he dismissed set Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali in the second session. The left-arm spinner first bowled a peach of a delivery to castle the stumps of Hameed and later got Ali caught at short-leg for a duck.

Shardul Thakur - who is having a memorable game with the bat - contributed with the ball as well on day five. The right-arm pacer who drew the first blood for India in the morning session by getting rid of Rory Burns for 50 gave England their biggest setback in the second innings by getting the wicket of big fish of Joe Root. Root chopped it onto the stumps, to the dismay of English supporters in the big run chase.

Later, Umesh dismissed Chris Woakes at the stroke of tea break by getting the all-rounder caught at a short mid-wicket by KL Rahul. Woakes scored 18 before perishing and England lost their eighth wicket.

Later, Umesh cleaned up the English tail by dismissing Craig Overton and Jimmy Anderson with the second new ball to hand India a memorable win.

Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant century - his maiden overseas ton - and fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant helped the visitors first made a strong comeback and later put their side in the driver's seat.