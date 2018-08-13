England Vs India: From Sehwag to Laxman, experts question India's zeal to fight in Lord's Test

Cricket

England Vs India: From Sehwag to Laxman, experts question Indias will to fight in Lords Test

New Delhi, Aug 13: Indian Cricket Team were left badly bruised and battered after suffering a humiliating defeat against England in the second Test match at Lord's on Sunday (August 12).

Virat Kohli and his team were bundled out twice in 82 overs as England crushed them by an innings and 159 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

No Indian batsman rose to the occasion as Team India surrendered against England pacers and seemed as if the batting unit had given up the fight in the second innings as they trailed by massive 289 runs.

Coach Ravi Shastri's boys were bundled out for 130 in the second innings and it was the first time in Kohli's captaincy when Team India suffered the ignominy of losing a match by an innings.

The big guns like Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed in both the innings as a result India suffered their 5th consecutive Test defeat on the English soil.

James Anderson (4-23) once again toyed with the opposition as he took his match tally to nine, and equally effective was Stuart Broad (4-44). All-rounder Chris Woakes (137*) emerged as the top-scorer from the game while Ravichandran Ashwin (29 and 33*) was the highest scorer for India in both the innings. This clearly explains how badly Indian batsmen performed the game that lasted three days.

Everyone was stunned with Kohli and his team's lack of will as no one offered any resistance in challenging conditions.

Here's how former India cricketers and experts reacted to India's shambolic performance at Lord's:

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Bishan Singh Bedi

VVS Laxman

RP Singh

Mohammed Kaif

Harsha Bhogle

Ayaz Menon

Sanjay Manjrekar

Michael Vaughan

Waqar Younis

Russel Arnold

Aakash Chopra

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
