England Vs India: From Sehwag to Laxman, experts question India's zeal to fight in Lord's Test

Virat Kohli and his team were bundled out twice in 82 overs as England crushed them by an innings and 159 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

No Indian batsman rose to the occasion as Team India surrendered against England pacers and seemed as if the batting unit had given up the fight in the second innings as they trailed by massive 289 runs.

Coach Ravi Shastri's boys were bundled out for 130 in the second innings and it was the first time in Kohli's captaincy when Team India suffered the ignominy of losing a match by an innings.

The big guns like Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed in both the innings as a result India suffered their 5th consecutive Test defeat on the English soil.

James Anderson (4-23) once again toyed with the opposition as he took his match tally to nine, and equally effective was Stuart Broad (4-44). All-rounder Chris Woakes (137*) emerged as the top-scorer from the game while Ravichandran Ashwin (29 and 33*) was the highest scorer for India in both the innings. This clearly explains how badly Indian batsmen performed the game that lasted three days.

Everyone was stunned with Kohli and his team's lack of will as no one offered any resistance in challenging conditions.

Here's how former India cricketers and experts reacted to India's shambolic performance at Lord's:

Sachin Tendulkar

An all-round performance by England. Excellent spells of fast bowling by @jimmy9 and @StuartBroad8, with a fine performance by @chriswoakes. We’ve got to pull up our socks and produce better cricket India. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 13, 2018

Virender Sehwag

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

Bishan Singh Bedi

Dismal Indns at Lord’s..everyone remotely connected w/Indn Crkt knows where the problem lies or stems frm..but will not utter a word fr want of strength of character & courage o conviction..which is even more depressing really than the batting debacle actually..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 12, 2018

VVS Laxman

Caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight. Hopefully lessons are learnt quickly and the rest of the batsman start applying themselves going forward. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 13, 2018

RP Singh

(2/2) and work with the batsmen individually and make things work. Another thing I'd like to add, Test selection shouldn’t be based on IPL’s performances. #ENGvIND #RPSwing — R P Singh (@rpsingh) August 13, 2018

Mohammed Kaif

India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

Harsha Bhogle

India have only gone past 250 on two occasions in their last ten innings overseas (in SA & Eng). On the first of those Kohli made 153, on the second he made 149. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018

Ayaz Menon

Must also do robust analysis of why and how things have gone wrong, take tough decisions if needed & show fine skill in managing talent — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2018

Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Bangar must ask his batsmen to check out the space inside the batting crease and use it more, like Ashwin does.

It will have surprise gifts for his batsmen. 🎁 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 12, 2018

Michael Vaughan

English conditions YES ... Would you expect England to Win YES ... but to hammer the No1 Team inside 2 allocated days is some effort ... I declare it #BeerOclock — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2018

Waqar Younis

Incredible performance by England at #Lords Simply too good..They outclassed India..but im not writing off India as yet..They have the capacity and the capability to bounce back..Still plenty left in this series #ENGvsIND — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 13, 2018

Russel Arnold

The last time Sri Lanka played a test at Lords ... it was a draw — just saying — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 12, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Completely outplayed. Outclassed.

Woakes 137*

India 107 and 130 all out. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018