England Vs India: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva dances to celebrate India's T20I series win - Watch

Not just fans and cricketers even the family members of the Indian cricketers celebrated Indian Cricket Team's win at Bristol. However, it was veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva who hogged the limelight for celebrating Team India's win in her own adorable way.

A video uploaded on Instagram shows Ziva dancing near the boundary line at Bristol as members of the Indian cricket team are receiving the honours at the venue.

While Kohli was awarded the winners' trophy his teammates Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina sprayed the champagne on their captain to celebrate the T20I series win.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi, and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma were present at the stadium to cheer and support the team and the lovely ladies were also seen celebrating Team India's triumph.

Rohit Sharma struck a sublime century to guide India home in the seven-wicket win in the third and final T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 at Bristol on Sunday (July 8).

Chasing a huge target of 199 against England, India romped home in style riding over Rohit's third T20I ton and all-round show from Hardik Pandya.

India will now face England in the ODI series, starting July 12.