Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

England Vs India: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva dances to celebrate India's T20I series win - Watch

England Vs India: MS Dhonis daughter Ziva dancing to celebrate Indias T20I series win - Watch
Image Courtesy: zivaasinghdhoni006 (Instagram)

Bristol, July 9: Team India registered a convincing seven-wicket win over England in the third T20I and clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Not just fans and cricketers even the family members of the Indian cricketers celebrated Indian Cricket Team's win at Bristol. However, it was veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva who hogged the limelight for celebrating Team India's win in her own adorable way.

3rd T20I Highlights | Dhoni sets another record

A video uploaded on Instagram shows Ziva dancing near the boundary line at Bristol as members of the Indian cricket team are receiving the honours at the venue.

@zivasinghdhoni006 lovely celebration after win..!!😍❤️ . My dancing doll🙈💋

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivaasinghdhoni006) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

While Kohli was awarded the winners' trophy his teammates Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina sprayed the champagne on their captain to celebrate the T20I series win.

Daddy daughter 😍 . @mahi7781 @zivasinghdhoni006

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivaasinghdhoni006) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

Dhoni's wife Sakshi, and Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma were present at the stadium to cheer and support the team and the lovely ladies were also seen celebrating Team India's triumph.

@mahi7781 @zivasinghdhoni006 @sakshisingh_r 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ . Credits to owner

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@zivaasinghdhoni006) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:17am PDT

Rohit Sharma struck a sublime century to guide India home in the seven-wicket win in the third and final T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 at Bristol on Sunday (July 8).

Chasing a huge target of 199 against England, India romped home in style riding over Rohit's third T20I ton and all-round show from Hardik Pandya.

India will now face England in the ODI series, starting July 12.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 20:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue