England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021: Preview, Dream11 Team Prediction, TV Channel, Live Streaming Info

Team News: New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said his team will not be fuelled by the opportunity to gain revenge when they face England at Lord's. Williamson is looking forward rather than dwelling on that incredible day, with his side attempting to stretch their longest winning run in the Test format to seven matches at the expense of Joe Root's depleted team.

Asked if the tourists owe England a defeat, Williamson replied: "It was a fantastic game of cricket [the World Cup final] but it's a different side and it's been some time since that day, so our focus is different.

"It's the cricket we want to play as a Test side, there's certainly no thought about owing anybody anything. We were both part of a fantastic game that was decided by largely things outside of both of our teams' control. It was a special game to be a part of but looking forward to the Test here tomorrow."

Williamson added: "The experience was thought of fondly, although it was emotional to a certain extent and at the time to think back and being involved in that match.

"Some of the controversies that surrounded it and drama, all these things that come with tournament cricket and some of the fine margins that we saw in that game. You look back on it fondly and having that match played at a ground like Lord's I suppose just adds to it.

"The guys are really excited to be back here, it's always a pleasure to have the opportunity to play at Lord's and we're looking forward to the next challenge - which is starting tomorrow."

Team News: England

Wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey will make his England debut in the absence of Jos Buttler, who is among several players to be rested after a period of isolation following the early end of the Indian Premier League, and the injured Ben Foakes not available.

Root has named Stuart Broad as his vice-captain for a series that will see the hosts without all-rounder Ben Stokes, absent due to a fractured finger.

Seamer Ollie Robinson will be hoping to get the chance to impress in Test cricket, while Craig Overton is in contention for a recall following an excellent start to the county season for Somerset.

Meanwhile, James Anderson will match Alastair Cook's record of 161 England Test caps if he is named in the side.

Playing XIs:

England Probable XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

Dream11 top picks for the match:

Dream11 Fantasy picks for the match:

Batsmen: Tom Latham, Dominic Sibley, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ross Taylor

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

All-rounders: Kyle Jamieson

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Neil Wagner, Mitchell Santner.