England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test at Edgbaston: Timings, Probable Playing XIs, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

The first Test ended in a draw after no play was possible on Day 3 owing to heavy rain washed out all day's play at Lord's. But it also appeared abundantly clear that the Kiwis looked the better side and showed better intent out of the two teams. England's slow batting approach in the fourth innings while chasing 273 drew sharp criticism.

Teams News:

Opener Devon Conway was the star performers of the match as the Blackcaps' batsman slammed a memorable double ton on debut at Lord's, while senior New Zealand quick Tim Southee scalped a six-wicket haul in the first innings.

England, although struggled, had their own moments of brilliance, as Rory Burns produced a fighting hundred. His opening partner Dominic Sibley also looked firm in his defence in the second innings with England managing to get a draw.

In addition, the hosts were also dealt with a major blow as Ollie Robinson, who had an impressive performance at Lord's, was suspended from international cricket after his old controversial tweets resurfaced on the internet.

While the Kiwis could rest some of their pacers so that they are fresh and ready for the World Test Championship final beginning on June 18, England will look to hand opportunities to other stars in sync with their rotation policy and due to the suspension of Robinson.

Although both Joe Root and Kane Williamson did not have the best of outings in the first Test match, they are too good players to be not given a place in the fantasy XI especially in this form of the game. Williamson's injury ahead of the second Test puts his availability in doubt.

Meanwhile, in-form players Rory Burns, Devon Conway and Dominic Sibley earn a place in the side. Moreover, one can trust the experience of Ross Taylor or go with the younger options from either side. BJ Watling is an overwhelming favourite from the wicketkeepers lot but James Bracey can also put up a decent show in the Edgbaston.

Among the all-rounders and bowlers, fantasy experts would have wanted more from Mitchell Santner, maybe he can get a go here along with Tim Southee, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Kyle Jamieson. Neil Wagner is typically a hit the deck bowler who may not be too effective in these conditions but the Kiwis would be happy as their premium bowler Trent Boult will be back.

Timings: 3:30 PM (IST)

TV Channel: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Probable Playing XIs:

England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin De Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Drea11 Fantasy Tips:

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Rory Buts, Henry Nicholls, Joe Root, Ross Taylor

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

All-rounder: Kyle Jamieson,

Bowler: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-Captain: Rory Burns