England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Southampton, Aug 12: With an aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, England will take on Pakistan on Thursday (August 13) at Rose Bowl in Southampton. England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in a thrilling way in the first Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The hosts would be looking to hit the ground aggressively in the second test match but Pakistan is more than capable of taking the match in its favour for they possess the players in their ranks.

Pakistan have quality batsmen and aggressive bowlers who showed great skills in the first innings of the opening game. England would like to retain the same playing eleven except for their star player Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Archer thankful for England support and vows: I don't care what others are thinking

Pakistan, on the other hand, would look to make their changes to their side and include experienced Wahab Riaz in place of rookie pacer Naseem Shah. They would be hoping for a better performance from their star batsman Babar Azam. Azar Ali, Abid Ali and Asad Shafiq will have to do perform well in the second Test.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the 2nd Test:

Probable XI England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Dom Bess. Probable XI: Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohd Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohd Abbas, Wahab Riaz. Dream11 Players Batsman: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Shan Masood, Babar Azam Wicketkeeper: Jos Butler All Rounder: Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad Bowler: Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Mohd Abbas, Yasir Shah Captain: Chris Woakes Vice-Captain: Yasir Shah Dream11 Fantasy side Dream11 Fantasy side for 2nd Test: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah

Timings: The second Test between England and Pakistan will be aired live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on SONYLiv.