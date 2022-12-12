England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Three Lions win at Multan by 26 runs, bag series after 22 years

Chasing 355 for victory, Pakistan looked in the hunt before being all out for 328 in the second session on day 4 of the match.

Saud Shakeel top-scored for them with a valiant 94, while Imam-ul-Haq made 60 but it was not enough in the end in the England vs Pakistan match.

Mark Wood was pick of the England bowlers, claiming 4-65 as England registered their first series win in Pakistan since 2000-01.

“Things happened quickly this week compared to last week,” England captain Ben Stokes said, referring to their victory in the opener in Rawalpindi.

"Going down to the wire again, (it's a) good game to be a part of.

It was a tricky wicket for slower bowling. We were fortunate that with the cracks opening up our seamers became effective,” said Stokes.

Harry Brook was adjudged player of the match for scoring the only hundred of the low-scoring match.

“To be honest, we were not up to the mark in the first innings,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said after the defeat.

“There were a couple of soft dismissals and...in the second innings we fought well but could not finish.”

England will conclude their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005 with the third and final match beginning in Karachi on Saturday.