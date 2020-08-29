Cricket
England vs Pakistan: Injured Ollie Pope ruled out for four months

London, August 29: England batsman Ollie Pope will be out of action for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder in the third and final cricket test against Pakistan.

Pope landed awkwardly Monday after diving to prevent a boundary on Day 4 of the drawn match. England won the series. The timing of the injury may help Pope.

"It is hoped that Pope will return in time for England's winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

The 22-year-old Pope left the field immediately and will undergo an operation in the next couple of weeks. Pope has played 13 tests with an average of 38 and a highest score of 135 not out. He suffered an identical injury while playing for Surrey last summer, leading him to miss three months of the county season.

ollie pope england pakistan cricket
Saturday, August 29, 2020, 14:58 [IST]
